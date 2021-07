Of all of the artists we’ve featured on our site over the years who have come from submissions to us, IAmChelseaIAm has easily been one of our favorites to consistently feature from time to time.

She checks in again with the new single “Won’t” along with a visual to accompany it.

The song originally released back in 2019, and will also be included on her upcoming EP “Beautiful Struggle”. You can see the artwork for the project above, and it is set to release on July 30th, 2021.