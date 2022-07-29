New Video: India Shawn – Caught In The Middle

India Shawn has just released the visual for her latest single “Caught In The Middle”.

The song was included on her recently released debut album “Before We Go Deeper” and was one of the standout tracks.

The song features clean throwback guitar threads through a head-nodding tambourine-driven beat while India Shawn relives the ups and downs of a rocky romance in a call-and-response chorus. The video is directed by Dennis Leupold.

Make sure you check out the new album “Before We Go Deeper”, it’s easily one of the best we’ve heard this year!