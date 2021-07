Singer Jamie Jones from the 90’s group All-4-One gives us his new solo single “Sunny”. This is actually his own rendition of the song Marvin Gaye made famous many years ago.

The song is a perfect compliment to the Summer. It’s a feel good vibe which is also accompanied by a video shot on the beach that perfectly compliments the song’s feel.

In case you missed it, we caught up with Jamie Jones for an interview recently to discuss his career as a solo artist and success with the group.