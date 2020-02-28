New Video: Jhené Aiko – Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) Featuring Future & Miguel

Jhené Aiko has released her new song “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” with Miguel and Future. The title may be familiar to some as the original “Hoe” was on her mixtape “Sailing Souls”. The 2020 version of the song will appear on her upcoming album “Chilombo” which will be released on March 6th, 2020 via Def Jam Recordings
The ramping up of the promotion of the project began last fall with the release of her single “Triggered”. Another single called “None of Your Concern” followed a couple of months later.
Jhené is also set to hit the road for her tour starting in May. Check out the dates!
Jhené Aiko’s THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR with special guest Queen Naija:
May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre
May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall
May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage
May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa
May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National
May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *
May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works
May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre
May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live
May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *
May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore
May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater
May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center
May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory
May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center
May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom
May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre
May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre
Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl
Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park
Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom
Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield
Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live
Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre
Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic
Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall
Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz
Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore
Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *