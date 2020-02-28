New Video: Jhené Aiko – Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.) Featuring Future & Miguel

Jhené Aiko has released her new song “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” with Miguel and Future. The title may be familiar to some as the original “Hoe” was on her mixtape “Sailing Souls”. The 2020 version of the song will appear on her upcoming album “Chilombo” which will be released on March 6th, 2020 via Def Jam Recordings

The ramping up of the promotion of the project began last fall with the release of her single “Triggered”. Another single called “None of Your Concern” followed a couple of months later.

Jhené is also set to hit the road for her tour starting in May. Check out the dates!

Jhené Aiko’s THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR with special guest Queen Naija:

May-1 / Boston, MA / Orpheum Theatre

May-2 / New York, NY/ Radio City Music Hall

May-3 / Washington, DC / Echostage

May-5 / Norfolk, VA / The NorVa

May-6 / Richmond, VA / The National

May-8 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-9 / Los Angeles, CA / Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

May-11 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works

May-13 / Atlanta, GA / Fox Theatre

May-14 / Orlando, FL / Hard Rock Live

May-15 / Gulf Shores, AL / Hangout Festival *

May-17 / Miami, FL / The Fillmore

May-19 / New Orleans, LA / The Orpheum Theater

May-20 / Houston, TX / Revention Music Center

May-22 / Dallas, TX / The Bomb Factory

May-23 / Austin, TX / ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May-24 / San Antonio, TX / Tobin Center

May-26 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom

May-29 / Phoenix, AZ / Marquee Theatre

May-30 / Las Vegas, NV / The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Jun-1 / Los Angeles, CA / Greek Theatre

Jun-5 / Vancouver, BC / Malkin Bowl

Jun-6 / Seattle, WA / Marymoor Park

Jun-8 / Portland, OR / Roseland Ballroom

Jun-11 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield

Jun-16 / St Paul, MN / Myth Live

Jun-17 / Chicago, IL / The Chicago Theatre

Jun-18 / Detroit, MI / The Masonic

Jun-20 / Philadelphia, PA / Franklin Music Hall

Jun-21 / Toronto, ON / Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jun-24 / Raleigh, NC / The Ritz

Jun-25 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore

Jun-27 / Saint Kitts / St. Kitts Music Festival *