R&B sensation Joyce Wrice has just shared the visual for her latest single “Bittersweet Goodbyes”. The song was included on her latest EP “Motive” which released in late 2022.

The visual was co-directed by Juliann McCandless and Ashley Bone.

The steamy video finds Joyce delivering a show-stopping dance performance featuring choreography by Brian Drake and appearances from Kiana Ledé, ESTA., and Mack Keane who co-wrote and co-produced the track alongside Kaelin Ellis.