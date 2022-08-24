New Video: MARIAH. – Bizness

Check out the visual from emerging R&B sensation Mariah. for her latest single “Bizness”.

The song was written by Mariah. and produced by Michael Gardner with musical composition by Sarah Gardner. At the the time of the song’s release, Mariah. added:

“Bizness, is written from the perspective of someone who’s fed up. It’s so easy nowadays to have people involved in your private matters-constantly around you like gnats-offering nothing. The question then becomes: why was the desire to keep tabs more than the commitment to the friendship or relationship?”

The video was directed by Nelson Taylor (Taylormade Creative). In September, Mariah. will join Singer-songwriter J. BROWN on his “Chapter & Verse” Tour as special guest.