Legendary singer Mary J. Blige shares the visual for her latest single “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled.

This was one of two singles Blige released earlier this month along with “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

The video for “Amazing” sets the scene of a star studded party including cameos from Diddy and Misa Hylton.

Mary J. Blige is working towards the release of a new album for an early 2022 release.