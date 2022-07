The legendary Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has just unveiled the visual for her latest single “Come See About Me” featuring Fabolous.

The song was included on the deluxe edition of her recently release album “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

Later this year, Blige will be heading out on the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to support the new album. She will be joined by Ella Mai and Queen Naija as openers.