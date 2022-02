PJ Morton taps fellow Louisiana native Dawn Richard for a starring role in the visual for his latest single “Please Don’t Walk Away”.

The video depicts a stirring and candid love story in New Orleans. In the video, PJ is on a mission as he moves through his city to win back the partner he nearly lost.

“Please Don’t Walk Away” originally released in 2021. In recent weeks, it was the #1 most added song at R&B radio.