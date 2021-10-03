New Video: Ruff Endz – Party Over Here

Ruff Endz have just released the visual for their latest anthem “Party Over Here”. The song was included on their most recently released album “Rebirth” from earlier in 2021.

The song was written by David Chance and produced by Michael David Chance and David Chance. Dante adds about the video:

“It was magical to see everyone dancing in-sync to the music and having so much fun. Even though singing is our number one passion we never lost our love for dancing and always wanted to do a song like this. This song is dedicated to “Jimmy Moore.”

The video is meant to represent the fun times had by family and friends at a party.

Make sure you check out “Rebirth” now.