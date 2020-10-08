New Video: Sebastian Mikael – Exit

Check out the latest visual from singer Sebastian Mikael for his latest single “Exit”. The singer released the song back in August and now gives us a look at the companion video.

Mikael adds about the motivation behind the song:

“’Exit’ is about a breakup I went through two years ago. I was feeling really lonely and felt like I had dropped the ball by leaving so I was destined to get my shit together so I could give her what she deserved. We ended up getting back together. The writing process behind this song was very therapeutic and I really feel like people will be able to relate and appreciate the transparency.”

Mikael is currently working on the follow up project to his previously released “I C U U C ME” 2 part EP series.