New Video: Stokley – Cascade (Lvrs Quarrel Mix)

Apr 25, 2021 | New Videos

Stokley Cascade Lvrs Quarrel Mix

Legendary Mint Condition front man Stokley Williams has already had a great deal of success with his current single “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre.
He now presents us with a live performance video of a new version of the song called the “Lvrs Quarrel Mix”. The stripped down version of the song presents a more intimate look at the hit record with Stokley’s vocals really shining.

His upcoming sophomore album “Sankofa” is set to release this Summer.

Stokley has also announced a new partnership with Symphony Chips, which is one of the industry’s fastest growing gourmet potato chip brands.

