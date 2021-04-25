New Video: Stokley – Cascade (Lvrs Quarrel Mix)

Legendary Mint Condition front man Stokley Williams has already had a great deal of success with his current single “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre.

He now presents us with a live performance video of a new version of the song called the “Lvrs Quarrel Mix”. The stripped down version of the song presents a more intimate look at the hit record with Stokley’s vocals really shining.

His upcoming sophomore album “Sankofa” is set to release this Summer.

Stokley has also announced a new partnership with Symphony Chips, which is one of the industry’s fastest growing gourmet potato chip brands.