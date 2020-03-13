New Video: Teyana Taylor – We Got Love (featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill)

R&B star Teyana Taylor returns with the music video for her Kanye West produced single “We Got Love”. The song also features a monologue from the legendary Lauryn Hill.

The G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings artist was originally supposed to include the song on her previous album KTSE but I didn’t make the cut for creative reasons. She adds:

“I’ve always felt this was such a special record and wanted it to have the right moment.”

This is the latest single from Teyana’s upcoming project “THE ALBUM”. Also included in that release will be previous singles “How You Want It? (HYWI?)” featuring King Combs and “Morning” featuring Kehlani.

“THE ALBUM” is Teyana’s 3rd studio album overall. Stay tuned for more details about its release date.