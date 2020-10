Legendary singer Toni Braxton has just shared the visual for her latest single “Gotta Move On” featuring H.E.R.

The song was included on Braxton’s recently released 10th studio album “Spell My Name”. “Gotta Move On” is also the #1 most added song at Adult R&B Radio.

The video was directed by Mike Ho who also worked on the video for her single “Dance”.

The first single from Braxton’s “Spell My Name” was “Do It” which reached the top spot on those same charts.