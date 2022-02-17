New Video: Tony Sunshine – You Said

Check out the new video from Tony Sunshine for his latest single “You Said”.

The singer pours out his heart and soul through the lyrics of the song, lamenting on a lost relationship where his trust was broken.

He really makes you feel what he’s going through while blessing us with his signature vocals which are just as crisp as ever.

In case you missed it, you can also check out our most recent interview with Tony Sunshine where he reflected on his career to date and revealed plans for new music.