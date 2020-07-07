New Video: Usher – I Cry

The legendary Usher has just released the stirring visual for his latest single “I Cry”. The singer takes the opportunity to reflect on a lot of what is going on in our country right now with the touching song.

The visual for “I Cry” was directed by Usher himself and features the iconic images of photographer Gordon Parks.

The singer will be using the song for a good cause. Proceeds from the sales of the record will be donated by Usher to LISC, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation. The purpose of the nonprofit organization is to invest in undeserved communities across the country.