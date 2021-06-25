New Video: Vivian Green – Where You Are

Vivian Green has just released the visual for her latest single “Where You Are”.

The stunning ballad was included on her most recently released album “Love Absolute” which came out in 2020. Vivian adds about the song and video:

“‘Where You Are’ also holds special meaning to me and so many others because for the past year and a half a lot of loved ones have been separated due to the pandemic or even other circumstances . I am just expressing that I deeply miss & I want to be wherever my love is. The Video is extremely minimalistic. One room over time. My bedroom, our comfort zone. It’s meant to express how long it feels to be missing him in my mind.”

The visual was directed by Derek Blanks.

In case you missed it, you can check out our recent interview with Vivian Green and Kwame where they discussed the “Love Absolute” album in depth.