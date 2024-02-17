Next & Illtown Sluggaz Release New Single “All Of You”

Legendary R&B group Next and Illtown Sluggaz (a variation of legendary Hip-Hop group Naughty by Nature) continue their string of collaborations together with the release of the new single “All of You”.

The new song also comes with an accompanying music video which was directed by Rock Davis. The song is an R&B and Hip-Hop anthem with vocals from Rl, Tweety and T-Low from Next, a verse from Vin Rock, and production from Kay Gee of Naught by Nature.

The groups had previously come together for the collaboration single “That’s Me” last year in 2023.

At the time, it was rumored that they would all be releasing a joint album under the name Next by Nature, so we’ll still have to wait and see if that comes to fruition.

You may recall that Kay Gee of Naughty by Nature originally discovered and signed Next to his Divine Mill label in the 90’s, so it’s cool to see them still collaborating all of these years later.