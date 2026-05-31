Noel Gourdin & Cupid Team Up For New Single “Pootie Tang”

Veteran R&B vocalist Noel Gourdin has officially linked up with Southern soul trailblazer Cupid for the release of their brand-new collaborative single, “Pootie Tang.” The track is currently available across all major digital streaming platforms.

Bringing together two distinct lanes of contemporary R&B, the new release seamlessly blends Gourdin’s rich, traditional soul sensibilities with Cupid’s signature high-energy, groove-driven production. The result is a feel-good, infectious anthem designed for both dedicated R&B playlists and packed dance floors.

Both artists bring a storied legacy to the collaboration. Gourdin, widely celebrated for his gritty, retro-soul aesthetic and his Billboard chart-topping breakout hit “The River,” anchors the track with his commanding vocal delivery. He is matched effortlessly by Cupid, whose multi-platinum, era-defining “Cupid Shuffle” cemented his status as a pioneer of line-dance culture and upbeat Southern R&B.

Borrowing its title from the beloved cult-classic comedy, “Pootie Tang” leans heavily into funk, swagger, and undeniable charisma. The track relies on a heavy bassline and lively rhythmic elements, prioritizing authentic musicianship and an in-the-pocket groove over heavily synthesized pop trends.

The collaboration serves as a testament to the enduring versatility of both artists, highlighting their ability to deliver universally appealing, feel-good music while staying true to the cultural roots of the genre.

“Pootie Tang” is available for streaming and download now on all digital service providers.