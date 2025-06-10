Noel Gourdin Releases New Album “Back To Basics, Vol. 1” (Stream)

Check out the brand new project from veteran R&B/Soul singer Noel Gourdin called “Back To Basics, Vol. 1”.

This is the first new album from Noel Gourdin in over a decade. He last released his third album “City Heart, Southern Soul” back in 2014.

Although he’s been active with releasing a string over singles in recent years, it’s exciting to see him re-emerge with a full length project. Some of those recently released singles ended up on this album, including “Getcha”, “Celebration”, and “You (I’m Ready)”.

Included on “Back To Basics, Vol. 1” is the previously released single “Might Let You Hit It” with Kevin Ross.