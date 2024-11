Check out the brand new single from R&B veteran Noel Gourdin called “Celebration”.

He’s currently working on a new project called “Back To Basics” which is expected to release in the coming months and include the new single.

Gourdin stays true to his roots on the new song, with a vintage sound and soulful vocals.

Earlier this year, he released the single “You (I’m Ready)”. Prior to that, the single “Getcha” came out in 2023.

Stay tuned for more about the upcoming album.