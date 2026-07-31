October London Announces Upcoming Album “Love Me For Me” + Releases New Single “Your Girl”

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist October London has officially announced his highly anticipated new album, Love Me For Me. Slated for release on August 14 via Death Row Records/gamma., the announcement arrives alongside the release of the project’s latest single, “Your Girl.”

Produced entirely by hip-hop veterans Snoop Dogg and Soopafly, Love Me For Me marks a defining new era for the vocalist. Across the 10-track project, London honors his foundational classic soul influences while confidently steering his sound into modern territory. The album promises to explore the multi-dimensional aspects of love, commitment, self-discovery, and vulnerability through his signature smooth vocals and lush instrumentation.

Following the release of the album’s previous offering, “Silent Treatment,” the newly released “Your Girl” provides another compelling glimpse into the forthcoming project.

The track opens with delicate chimes, airy flutes, and warm piano keys before settling into a seductive bassline paired with a smoky, jazz-inspired saxophone. Through vivid storytelling, London explores the complex tension between temptation and loyalty, detailing his resistance to the advances of an attached woman out of respect for their respective relationship commitments.

The album announcement arrives during a monumental year for London, characterized by a string of major industry milestones and cultural co-signs.

Following the release of his acclaimed sophomore album, October Nights—which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart—London secured his third career No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with “Touch on Me.” The track joins his previous chart-toppers “Back to Your Place” and “Mulholland Drive,” both from his breakout debut album, The Rebirth of Marvin.

Additionally, London’s soulful artistry caught the attention of former President Barack Obama, who recently featured the hit single “Make Me Wanna” on his renowned 2026 Summer Playlist. The track has amassed over 15.3 million streams across platforms and 3.8 million views on YouTube.

Further solidifying his place as a leading voice in contemporary R&B, London performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards as part of the star-studded tribute to Roberta Flack and earned a nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards.

Love Me For Me arrives on August 14 and is available for pre-order and pre-save now. The new single, “Your Girl,” is currently available across all major digital streaming platforms.