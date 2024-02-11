October London Performs In Atlanta For “The Rebirth Of Marvin” Tour (Event Recap)

One year ago October London released his album “The Rebirth of Marvin”. The singles, “Back to Your Place” and “Mulholland Drive” topped charts and the album continues to be a soulful “place of residence” for fans. Now on tour, October London touched down in ATL on 2/9 along with The Shindellas and J. Brown. Following our interview with October London late last year, You Know I Got Soul was in the building. From the DJ playing the best of 90s R&B to all the performances, the show did not disappoint!

Starting promptly at 8pm, the three beautiful women known as The Shindellas took the stage. They brought impeccable vocals and overall good vibes to the start of the show. They performed a myriad of songs including a rendition of Jodeci’s “Get On Up”.

Following the Shindellas was J. Brown. Keeping with the soulful R&B vibes J. Brown was interactive and sensual, including bringing a fan to the stage to sing his song “Beautiful” to her. He also performed his song “Moon” along with a few others before introducing October London to the stage.

The excitement from fans as October London takes the stage is a reminder that soulful R&B is a sound that will continue to bring out the best in fans.

Wearing a classic suit with some dark shades, October London’s performance was classy, elegant, soulful, and melodic. His vocals, very reminiscent of Marvin Gaye, were smooth. His class, showing up in the midst of a medical emergency where he immediately stopped performing to check on the situation. He returned to assure us that she was okay and continued with an amazing performance of “Mulholland Drive”. He concluded with “Back to Your Place” before thanking Atlanta for being the birthplace of his career. There are a few more stops in The Rebirth Tour and if you’re looking for an incredible evening, this is the show for you.

