October London Releases New Single “A Beautiful Woman”

R&B star October London has just released his brand new single “A Beautiful Woman”. The song is the second offering from his upcoming album “October Nights”.

The new music comes as October is currently on the road supporting Maxwell on his “The Serenade 2024 North American Tour” along with Jazmine Sullivan. The upcoming album “October Nights” is set to release on October 11th.

The song opens with a bombastic crescendo of piano keys and is an indicative entry point of what fans can expect from London’s new full-length project. The new album features Snoop Dogg, Tyrese, Boney James, and Ledisi. The album also boasts contributions from Priest “Soopafly” Brooks, of the West Coast hip-hop collective Tha Dogg Pound (DPGC), Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Brandon “BAM” Hodge & David Foster, and Karl Rubin, among others.

The new single is the follow up to “She Keeps Calling” which came out earlier this year.