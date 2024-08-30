October London Releases New Single “She Keeps Calling”

Check out the brand new single from October London called “She Keeps Calling”.

This is the follow up single to the rising singer/songwriter’s smash hit “Back To Your Place” which landed at #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart.

October London has been carving out his own lane in R&B as the new face of Death Row Records. He signed with Snoop Dogg’s iconic label in 2016, where he released his debut album “The Rebirth of Marvin” in 2023.

He is also currently gearing up for “The Serenade 2024 North American Tour” with Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan, which kicks off September 14th.