Maxwell Announces “The Serenade Tour” With Jazmine Sullivan & October London

R&B legend Maxwell will be heading out on “The Serenade Tour” in North America in 2024 joined by special guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London.

The tour will kick off in September in Hollywood, before hitting 25+ stops along the way. Tickets for “The Serenade Tour” will go on sale on Friday, March 29.

This follows up Maxwell’s highly successful 2022 “Night” Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe.

In February, Maxwell took to the seas for the romantic, star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise. The four-night sold-out ocean cruise, which featured exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, treated guests to a romantic weekend aboard the Norwegian Pearl, stopping at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Maxwell’s return to the road, The Serenade Tour marks a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who joined him on his Maxwell 08 Tour.

MAXWELL THE SERENADE TOUR DATES

9/14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

9/15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

9/17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

9/20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

9/21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

9/28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

9/29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10/4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

10/6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/16 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10/18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10/20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum