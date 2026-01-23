October London Taps Tonio Armani For “Touch On Me” Remix

October London has officially released a new remix of his hit single “Touch On Me,” featuring Death Row Records labelmate and Southern soul artist Tonio Armani. This latest version introduces Armani’s distinctive Southern soul vocal textures to the track, which originally appeared on London’s sophomore studio album, October Nights. The collaboration marks a significant moment for the current Death Row roster, as both artists have become key figures in the label’s recent R&B and soul-focused expansion under the leadership of Snoop Dogg.

Prior to the debut of the remix, the original version of “Touch On Me” established itself as a commercial success, reaching the Top 5 on R&B radio charts and surpassing 7 million streams globally. The song’s steady momentum on both traditional airwaves and social media platforms has maintained its presence in the market for several months. By adding Armani—who is recognized for his “Musical Gumbo” style that blends R&B with country and soul influences—the new version aims to broaden the track’s reach across different regional soul audiences.

The release coincides with the announcement that October London will be taking his Love Language Tour into international markets. After a series of domestic U.S. dates featuring special guests like Eric Benét and Lalah Hathaway, the tour is scheduled to move overseas with stops at major venues in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam. This tour serves as a live showcase for the vintage, live-band sound that has become London’s signature, following the massive success of his breakout hit “Back to Your Place.”