October London Releases Video For Latest Single “Touch On Me”

R&B sensation October London has returned with the official music video for his hit single, “Touching On Me,” taken from his sophomore album, “October Nights”. The track, originally released last year, has found explosive new life, propelled by viral line dance trends across social media platforms. The rejuvenated interest has driven the single into the Top 20 on R&B radio charts and helped it surpass 7 million streams globally.

The tongue-in-cheek music video offers a playful and highly entertaining premise. It opens with a look at a candid “girl’s night” where women discuss relationship frustrations. They soon discover ‘October Fans,’ a fictional app designed to inspire their men to elevate their romantic game and “learn a thing or two” from the R&B crooner.

The visual narrative then showcases October London as the smooth, ultimate romantic, proving he more than makes up for where the average man falls short. The video is packed with luxurious visuals: red roses, fine cigars, tailored suits, sprawling mansions, and Rolls-Royce trucks—all setting the standard for going above and beyond for the women in his life.

The album “October Nights” has cemented October London’s status as a formidable force in modern R&B. The project features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Snoop Dogg, Tyrese, Boney James, and Ledisi, and boasts over 45 million streams to date.

Its success even led to October London co-headlining a national tour with Tamar Braxton.

Watch the official music video for “Touching On Me” now and stream the acclaimed album October Nights on all platforms.