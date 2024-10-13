October London Releases New Album “October Nights” (Stream)

R&B sensation October London has just released his sophomore album “October Nights”. The album drops as he’s currently on “The Serenade 2024 North American Tour” alongside Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan.

The new album “October Nights” releases via Death Row Records/gamma., and features the previously released hit singles “She Keeps Calling” and “A Beautiful Woman”.

The 16-track album incites an emotional reaction that’s bound to resonate, backed by an unhurried prose and lush production style (courtesy of October London, who co-produced the LP) that reimagines elements of early 2000s contemporary R&B. London’s trance-inducing vocals are front-and-center throughout, resulting in a mature musical undertaking that feels timeless.

This is the follow up to his 2024 critically acclaimed debut album, “The Rebirth Of Marvin”, featuring two No. 1 singles – “Mulholland Drive” with Snoop Dogg & Latoiya Williams, and “Back to Your Place” – both of which spent consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

“October Nights” features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Tyrese, Boney James, and Ledisi. The album also boasts contributions from Priest “Soopafly” Brooks, of the West Coast hip-hop collective Tha Dogg Pound (DPGC), Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Brandon “BAM” Hodge & David Foster, and Karl Rubin, among others.