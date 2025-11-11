Official Trailer Released For “Christmas Everyday” Featuring Brandy

Lifetime is set to debut its heartwarming new original movie, “Christmas Everyday”, starring Grammy Award-winning artist and actress Brandy Norwood alongside her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, in a special on-screen pairing. The film is part of Lifetime’s holiday programming slate and will premiere on Saturday, November 29th, at 8/7c.

The movie follows Fancy (Brandy Norwood), who is fiercely dedicated to maintaining her late father’s cherished Christmas traditions, especially as her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) begins to lose her sight. Fancy’s efforts are complicated by the chaotic planning of her “bridezilla” baby sister, Belle’s (Sy’rai Smith), wedding.

When a burst water pipe derails the fairytale wedding plans, Fancy’s focus shifts. She finds herself unexpectedly captivated by the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley), who is tasked with renovating the house. Amidst the holiday chaos, wedding stress, and a budding romance, Fancy discovers invaluable lessons about faith, the strength of family, and the true meaning of Christmas. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (_UnReal_) also stars as Fancy’s co-worker, Germaine.

“Christmas Everyday” is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios (FES) and Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company, for Lifetime. The film is directed by Roger Bobb and based on a script written by Meg DeLoatch.

Executive producers for the film include Stella Bulochnikov, Dr. Holly Carter, Brandy Norwood, and Ryan Ramsey, alongside Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, and Adam Shepard for FES. Michael Buttiglieri and Chet Fenster executive produce for Motion Entertainment. FOX Entertainment Global will manage international distribution.