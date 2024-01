The anticipation is steadily building for Usher’s upcoming performance at Half Time of Super Bowl LVIII next month.

He helps fuel that fire by releasing a one minute trailer for the upcoming performance.

The title of the trailer is dubbed “30 Years in the Making”, as this year does coincide with the release of his self titled debut album 30 years ago.

As a companion to the performance, Usher will be releasing his ninth studio album “Coming Home” on February 9th, 2024.