Official Trailer Unveiled For “Keyshia Cole: This is My Story” Lifetime Biopic

The official trailer has just been unveiled for the upcoming Lifetime biopic “Keyshia Cole: This is My Story”. Cole will executive produce and make her acting debut playing herself.

The biopic follows her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons played by Debbi Morgan.

The biopic will premiere on June 24th as part of ifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month at 8p/7c.