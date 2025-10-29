Omarion Releases New Single “For War”

Multi-platinum R&B superstar, actor, author, and entrepreneur Omarion is back with new music, releasing the heart-felt single “For War.”

The track is the first offering from his highly anticipated upcoming album, “O2”. This enormous ballad anthem showcases Omarion’s artistic versatility, blending elements of pop and grown, smooth R&B. “For War” is a vulnerable reflection on love and heartache, delivered with his signature smooth vocals.

“For War” is a true ballad, capturing the struggle and commitment required to maintain a passionate relationship. The song is about choosing to battle through the hardest moments to prove that the connection is truly “worth the war,” exploring intense emotions like passion, pain, healing, sacrifice, toxicity, jealousy, and ego. Its accompanying visual content is set to be dark, moody, and intense, reflecting this raw emotional imagery.

The album “O2”, scheduled for release in 2026, pays homage to Omarion’s successful debut solo album, “O”. The project is being released in partnership with Create Music Group, the world’s leading independent music and entertainment company.

In 2025, he successfully co-headlined The Millennium Tour, the annual tour franchise he co-founded, selling out dates across the country and in London. Omarion is set to hit the road again in spring 2026, when he reunites with his former B2K groupmates for the 2026 B2K Boys 4 Life Tour.

Stay tuned for more videos and exciting content to be released by Omarion for his new album.