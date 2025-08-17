Pharrell Launches Virginia – His New Brand, Creative Alias & Community Platform

Legendary musical icon Pharrell Williams has just launched his new brand Virginia, which is also a creative alias and community platform.

Virginia is a destination where music, fashion, design, and community converge. It is both a pseudonym and a playground for experimentation, storytelling, and direct connection.

An outdoor campaign has also launched across Pharrell’s home state of Virginia, featuring aerial banners, large-format billboards, and wheatpasting across the city, teasing what’s to come. Virginia will expand to offer live events, limited-edition product drops, new music, and early access to collaborations. Pharrell adds:

“Virginia is where I’m from, but it’s also who I am creatively. It’s my space to dream, and a way to connect with people who are dreaming too”.

To coincide with the launch, Virginia is releasing its first full range of limited-edition merchandise—from surfboards, swimwear, and beach gear to apparel, accessories, and home items—each emblazoned with the bold Virginia mark. Select pieces will debut on Blackyachtrock.com, the official home of Virginia.

Built for super fans of Pharrell and the Virginia sound, access to the site includes karaoke—unlocking music, merchandise, and the world of Virginia through voice. The site launches with a full takeover by Virginia Beach-based artist Sam Clayman.