Pharrell & Voices of Fire Share New Album “OPHANIM” (Stream)

The Virginia-based collective Voices of Fire has officially released its visionary full-length album, OPHANIM, across all global streaming platforms via Warner Records. Executive produced and co-written by Pharrell Williams, the 13-track project marks a definitive moment for the “Rhythm + Praise” movement, blending gospel choral power with hip-hop, soul, and contemporary R&B.

The wide release follows a streak of high-profile appearances, most notably a ceremony-closing performance at the 68th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where the collective backed Clipse and Williams on the track “So Far Ahead.”

OPHANIM features a prestigious roster of guest artists, bridging the gap between sacred and secular music:

-John Legend on “BUSINESS” and the Hot 100-charting “Birds Don’t Sing.”

-Tori Kelly on the funk-infused “ANYWHERE.”

-Teddy Swims on the soul-stirring “WON’T HE DO IT?”

-Quavo and CeeLo Green on the melodic rap-confessional “I FORGIVE YOU.”

-Zacardi Cortez providing lead vocals on “ARMOR” and “OK TO FALL.”

The album was recorded in a bi-continental effort between Virginia Beach and Williams’ Louis Vuitton office in Paris, reflecting the group’s unique intersection with high fashion and global culture.

Initially released in a limited physical and digital rollout last September, OPHANIM reached No. 16 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. The collective’s mainstream momentum has since accelerated, fueled by several historic milestones over the past year:

Led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, Voices of Fire first gained international attention through their Netflix docuseries. Under the creative guidance of Pharrell Williams, the group has evolved into a “cultural disruptor,” moving fluidly from sanctuary settings to international fashion runways and major sports arenas.

With the full streaming launch of OPHANIM, the collective solidifies its position as a leading force in modern faith-driven music, designed to resonate with a diverse, global audience.