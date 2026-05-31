PJ Morton Releases New Single “Close Enough”

Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist and producer PJ Morton has officially released his new single, “Close Enough,” available today across all digital streaming platforms. The track serves as the latest preview of the Gospel half of his highly anticipated double album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, slated for release on June 19, 2026, via Morton Records and the SRG-ILS Group.

Written and produced entirely by Morton, and recorded at his historic Studio in The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana, “Close Enough” joins a string of recent promotional singles, including “Mercy,” “Mutual,” and “Sell My Soul.”

The forthcoming 18-track collection is billed as the most complete expression of Morton’s artistry to date. The double album physically and thematically divides his dual musical identities into a seamless coexistence of secular R&B (Saturday Night) and traditional Gospel (Sunday Morning), breaking down long-standing industry barriers between the genres.

“I’d always been made to choose,” Morton stated regarding the project’s inspiration. “There was always an unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other. But is that a true reflection of life? Are we all one thing all the time? Is the soundtrack the same for having a worship experience with God as it is for falling in love? I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

In tandem with the album’s rollout, The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has named Morton its Grand Marshal of Black Music Month for 2026.

To honor his career—which ranges from serving as a full-time member of Maroon 5 to earning the 2026 GRAMMY® Award for Best Gospel Album—the museum is launching a world-premiere exhibition titled Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. Opening on June 18 and running through September 30, the month-long celebration will feature exclusive artifacts, a listening party, and a headline appearance by Morton.

“PJ Morton is not just one of the most gifted musicians of his generation – he is a living embodiment of everything Black Music Month celebrates,” said Bill Jeffries, Executive Director of NMAAM.

Following a recent 2026 BET Awards nomination for the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award, Morton is currently hosting a series of nationwide pop-up events to offer fans early physical access to the new album.

Later this summer, he will officially hit the road in support of the project, embarking on The Saturday Night, Sunday Morning Tour. The expansive international trek will feature more than 40 headline performances across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“Close Enough” is currently available for streaming and download, with pre-orders for Saturday Night, Sunday Morning officially open.