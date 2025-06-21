Producer H-Money Taps Ne-Yo & Rotimi For His New Single “Sweet Gurl”

Renowned Grammy-winning producer and artist H-Money, or better known as Harmony Samuels, has released his latest single, “Sweet Gurl,” featuring Rotimi and Ne-Yo.

The single introduces a fresh era in H-Money’s personal artistry with a genre-bending musical journey he calls the FRO&BEE Show.

Listen HERE via AWAL

“Sweet Gurl” delivers a smooth, layered production that effortlessly blends AfroSoul, melodic and contemporary R&B. Created by rich harmonies, the record offers a love-drenched listening experience.

H-Money shares about the single:

“Sweet Gurl embodies RNB, AfroSoul, and Love Riddims all at once. It marks the beginning of my beautiful musical journey, a fusion of genres and a celebration of collaboration. You’ll feel cultural shifts and sonic waves collide. Welcome to the FRO&BEE Show!”

Accompanying the single, a music video is set to drop soon, visually capturing the romance and rhythm embedded in the track. The video brings the song’s emotion to life. Fans can expect a visual that enhances the song’s message of connection and soulful expression.

This release is more than just a single – it’s the first offering from a story H-Money is ready to tell.