Psiryn Reimagine Xscape’s Timeless Hit “The Softest Place on Earth”

Emerging R&B sensations Psiryn have just released their own rendition of Xscape’s ballad “The Softest Place on Earth”. Their version of the song blends 90s nostalgia with today’s unapologetic softness and sensuality.

Produced by T-Nyce and written by Ashun, the record was crafted to feel intimate, layered, and modern. The track was brought to Kandi Burruss, one of the original members of Xscape, who partnered with longtime collaborator Jonathan “Jay-O” Henry and vocal producer Brandin Jay to reimagine the song for a new generation.

When Kandi introduced the song to Psiryn (Anaya Chayenne, Jada Denise, and Victoria McQueen), the energy was instant. There was no overthinking, no hesitation—just three voices fully in sync with a moment they knew was bigger than the music.

The group was recently acknowledged as the first R&B girl group in over two decades to top Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with their breakout single Sober.