Q. Parker & Jai Vaughn Release Inspirational Anthem “Get Better”

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Q Parker and Dove Award-nominated singer-songwriter Jai Vaughn have joined forces for the release of their new inspirational single, “Get Better.” The faith-forward track is officially available today across all major digital streaming platforms via the Paramount Collective Ventures label.

Produced by Grammy and Stellar Award-nominated producer TedyP, “Get Better” blends contemporary inspirational music, soul, and R&B. The track draws thematic inspiration from Psalm 30:5—”Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”—aiming to deliver an uplifting message to individuals navigating grief, mental health challenges, or difficult life transitions.

The collaboration is designed to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement, pairing heartfelt lyricism with a soulful live-vocal delivery. Both artists noted that the track was recorded with a therapeutic intention for the listener.

“‘Get Better’ is more than music, it’s encouragement for people who may be struggling mentally, emotionally, spiritually, or physically,” Q Parker stated regarding the release. “The record reminds listeners that no matter what season they’re in, healing is possible and things can get better.”

Jai Vaughn echoed the sentiment, adding that the song serves as a direct challenge to negative mindsets. “The song calls listeners to guard their minds, reject ‘stinking thinking,’ and keep declaring that things will get better, no matter how bad it feels right now,” she remarked.

The single recently made its broadcast debut on the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. During the appearance, Parker and Vaughn discussed the creative origins of the collaboration, emphasizing the industry’s ongoing need for artistry centered on perseverance and transparency.

The project marks a continued artistic expansion for both performers:

Q Parker: Widely recognized as a founding member of the multi-platinum, era-defining R&B group 112, Parker continues to diversify his solo catalog by creating purpose-driven music outside traditional secular R&B frameworks.

Jai Vaughn: An inductee into the Christian Hip Hop Hall of Fame, Vaughn continues to build her footprint as a prominent voice in inspirational music through transparent, faith-centered storytelling.

“Get Better” is currently available for streaming and download worldwide.