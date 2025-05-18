Q. Parker Releases New Single “Keep On Lovin” Featuring Dondria Nicole (Produced by Rico Love)

Q. Parker (founding member of the R&B group 112) has just released his latest single “Keep on Lovin”. The song features vocals from Dondria Nicole and was produced by Ghost Kid and Rico Love.

“Keep On Lovin” is an anthem for the lovers and steppers that reimagines the classic 1980s hit “Two Occasions” by The Deele, with a modern twist rooted in Parker’s unmistakable vocal charm and lyrical sincerity. He adds about the song:

“I wanted to create something that feels like a memory and a promise at the same time. ‘Keep On Lovin’ is for those of us who believe in lasting love—and in the power of timeless music.”

Stay tuned for more from Q. Parker, and look out for our interview with him coming soon.