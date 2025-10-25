Queen Naija Releases New EP “30.” (Stream)

Platinum-certified singer and songwriter Queen Naija marks a monumental shift in her career and life with the release of her highly anticipated new EP, 30., available everywhere today. This eight-track project is Queen Naija’s first under Motown Records and finds her embracing a sound that is confident, fun, and sexy, reflecting her growth as she steps into a new decade.

The EP was executive produced by industry heavyweights No I.D. and Poo Bear, who helped Queen Naija craft a versatile collection that fuses her signature R&B with playful experimentation.

30. is an honest, celebratory look at self-worth, desire, and emotional independence. As Queen Naija stated in a press release, she hopes listeners “feel confident, fun, and sexy” when they listen. The EP showcases notable collaborations, including with Mariah The Scientist and Cash Cobain.

The EP includes the seductive single “put it on (eat)…,” a sassy self-love anthem, and tracks like “i deserve…” where she asserts her boundaries and demands to be matched in energy. Through songs like the reflective title track “thirty…” and the groove-ready “what u lookin 4 (wyl4)…,” Queen Naija lays bare the lessons learned from love, loss, and healing throughout her twenties.

30. is available to stream and download everywhere now.