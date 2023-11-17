Queen Naija Releases New EP “After The Butterflies” (Stream)

R&B star Queen Naija returns with the release of her anticipated new EP called “After The Butterflies” via Capitol Records.

The 10 song project includes the previously released hit single “No Fake Love” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The EP kicks off with “Fading Away,” a soaring piano number, before moving on to highlights like the atmospheric track “All or Nothing” featuring Ella Mai, “No Fake Love,” the deeply relatable “One Of Them Days” featuring R&B icon Monica, and “Taboo,” a soulful collaboration with Eric Bellinger.

“After The Butterflies” follows the release of the project’s first single “Words of Affirmation.”