Check out the brand new single from R&B sensation Queen Naija called “Words of Affirmation”.

She uses the new song to show the power that positive words can have in a relationship. With her sultry, silky vocals, Queen Naija calls for “communication, affirmations, appreciation.”

The song was written by Queen Naija along with producer Mike Woods, who also produced her 2022 smash “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean.