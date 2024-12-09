Queen Naija Releases New Single “Straight Outta Heaven”

R&B sensation Queen Naija has just released her new single “Straight Outta Heaven”.

The powerful record has Queen Naija reflecting on the emotional journey of being a mother to two sons and discovering the connection between love, hope, and divinity. She adds:

“To me this song feels like a sequel to ‘Mama’s Hand,’ which was written for my first born son. When I became pregnant with my 2nd born, I worried how I would be able to split my love in half, which is something I know many mothers can identify with. That feeling lead me to creating ‘Straight Outta Heaven.’ There are no instructions that come with how to do this #momlife, but all of us are just trying our best.”

The Michigan native’s last project arrived as an EP titled After the Butterflies in November 2023.