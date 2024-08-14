Rae Khalil Releases New Album “Crybaby” (Stream)

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Rae Khalil has just released her major label debut album “Crybaby” via Def Jam Recordings.

The project showcases Khalil’s dynamic ability to explore universal themes that bind over atmospheric production.

The 13-track project sees the California singer and rapper diving deep into self-reflection with the help of Anderson .Paak and longtime collaborator Jared Rubens.

Featured on the project is the first single “Is It Worth It”, which came out earlier this year.

“Crybaby” features guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Freddie Gibbs, Benny Sings, TianaMajor9, Kha|!|, and Zacari.

The Southern California born-and-raised artist has been on a speedy ascension since her notable appearance on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow in 2019. She followed that up with 2020’s FORTHEWORLD LP. Then, Khalil received her first Grammy win for her songwriting and background vocal contributions to “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak. The song won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.

As she continues to level up with each release, Khalil refuses to be boxed in and doesn’t shy away from pushing the boundaries of new age R&B.