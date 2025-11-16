Raheem DeVaughn Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Debut Album + Preps Upcoming Album “The Quiet Storm Lover”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “The Love Experience”, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and radio host Raheem DeVaughn is launching a special collection of new singles this month. DeVaughn describes this moment as a “love letter to my fans,” noting, “Twenty years later, I’m still inspired by love—its lessons, its highs, its healing, and its power.”

The celebration begins with a high-energy return for the fan-favorite “You,” released as the Terry Hunter Club Remix, which is out now. A re-recorded 20th Anniversary Edition of the track will follow on November 18.

Fans can look forward to more of his signature romantic and soulful artistry with two new tracks: “20 Lessons of Love” (November 24) and the seasonal single “Snowed In” (November 27).

These releases set the stage for his highly anticipated 2026 project, “The Quiet Storm Lover”, which will house the two versions of “You” and “20 Lessons of Love.”

The anniversary is also being celebrated live on DeVaughn’s 20 Lessons Of Love Tour with City Winery. “Love is the common thread that unites us all,” says DeVaughn. “With this tour, I want to create a space where people can not only celebrate love, but also learn, grow, and heal through it.”