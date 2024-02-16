Raheem DeVaughn Releases New EP “Winter In Love” (Stream)

Raheem DeVaughn treats R&B lovers to the latest installment of his “Seasons in Love” series with the new EP “Winter in Love”.

The project is a collection of eight tracks that showcase the many reasons why Raheem has rightfully claimed the moniker The Love King. A highlight of the project is his new rendition of L.T.D.’s 1976 hit “Love Ballad” which he makes all his own.

With the new project, DeVaughn has found a way to create an even stronger connection with his fans through the release of “Winter Of Love”. The project has been released exclusively through Even.biz, a groundbreaking streaming platform that allows artists to create one-of-a-kind experiences for their most devoted fans. Through EVEN, fans are not only able to set their own price for the project; their purchase also gives them the opportunity to win a chance to connect to Raheem DeVaughn directly.

Select fans will receive a Facetime call from The Love King himself in the weeks following the release of the EP. And all of those who purchase will be entered into the Raheem Raffle for an opportunity to win a Raheem DeVaughn Concert Gift Pack, which includes tickets to a local show, an exclusive meet & greet experience and more.

Next month, Raheem will be joining Ledisi on her “The Good Life” tour. Also in case you missed it, you can check out our recent interview with Raheem DeVaughn.

Fan can access the EP via Even.Biz.