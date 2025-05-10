Raheem DeVaughn Releases “The Beat Jack” Mixtape Mystery Pack (Vol.1)” (Stream)

Raheem DeVaughn celebrates his 50th birthday with the release of “The Beat Jack” Mixtape Mystery Pack (Vol.1)”. Raheem is known for being one of the architects in his genre and the first R&B artist in the early 2000’s to ever release a mixtape, and this project brings him back to those roots.

As he enters the era of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, “The Love Experience,” Raheem is here to remind us, why he is a certified contributor to the culture.

The second and third release from “The Beat Jack” Mixtape Mystery Pack (Vol1.)”, are the chart-topping singles, “Soft Girl Era” from multi-award-winning recording artist, Ari Lennox. While simultaneously releasing the now viral R&B classic, “Residuals” by R&B star, Chris Brown. “I am a true fan of soul and R&B and to beat jack both of these amazing songs, was rewarding as it continues to celebrate the culture”, mentions Raheem.

“Here We Go” from award-winning artist, Coco Jones, was the first release of the “Beat Jack” collection. “I was very excited to add the Raheem-Flavor to this amazing song by Coco. With my newfound love at my second job, (shameless plug), (as the Host of the Original Quiet storm on WHUR 96.3), I get the opportunity to listen to new music and get to discover many emerging artists early on in their musical careers. In my eyes, Coco was already a star doing the damn thing, so “beat jacking” this song, was a must and I hope that Coco and the listeners are pleased with the Raheem DeVaughn soul-sauce rendition of “Here We Go (RahMix),” he mentions

Make sure you check out the new mixtape, and also go back and check out all of his previous mixtape releases from the 2010’s.