Raheem DeVaughn To Introduce Bee Boy$oul On His Upcoming Album “Back 2 Love”

We first got a taste of the artistry of Bee Boy$oul on his work on the remix to Raheem DeVaughn’s hit single “Mr. Midnight” last year. Now Raheem will officially help introduce the musician and producer on his upcoming album “Raheem DeVaughn Presents Bee Boy$oul’s Back 2 Love”.

You can check out the new single “Sugar Love” featuring The Hamiltones below. Bee Boy$oul adds about the song:

“One of my personal favorites on the album. Sugar Love” is a song that I co-wrote and produced. After meeting and forming a relationship with soulful trio, The Hamiltones, I decided to invite them to co-write and perform the record for this project. They are an undeniable singing force whose harmonies warm the ear as well as the heart.”

The project will officially release on January 21st, 2022 via the New Era Soul/MrBawsaw Music & Media Group Under Exclusive License To SRG Records. It will include guest appearances from Raheem DeVaughn, Dwele, The Hamiltones, Eric Roberson, Radio B, Fan Ran, Carmen Rodgers, Wes Felton, Vandell Andrew and Rah Brown.

Here is the official tracklist:

1. D.R.I.L.Y. featuring Radio B & Fan Ran

2. WANNA BE (Where You Are) featuring Carmen Rodgers

3. SUGAR LOVE featuring The Hamiltones

4. SPECIFIC ANTICIPATION featuring Rah Brown

5. STAY THE NIGHT featuring Raheem DeVaughn

6. BACK 2 LOVE featuring Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn, & Dwele

7. LOVE EXPLAINED featuring Wes Felton & Yahzarah St James

8. N.F.L. featuring The Crossrhodes & Vandell Andrew

9. A LOVELY DAY featuring Eric Roberson

10. MR MIDNIGHT WINTER TIME REMIX featuring Raheem DeVaughn