Rahsaan Patterson links up with renowned house remixer Quentin Harris for reimagined versions of his songs “I Try” and “Heroes & Gods”.

The remix versions of each song create a compelling and unique way of presenting them in comparison to the more traditional originals. These reimagined versions from Quentin Harris will certainly have you ready to groove on the dance floor.

Both of the original versions of the songs were included on Patterson’s album “Heroes & Gods” which released in 2020.